The City of Valparaiso has announced the availability of a number of community organizations to offer cooling centers to help keep the city safe during this week’s heat wave.

“We encourage people to visit these cooling centers and to check on those who may not have functioning air conditioning,” said Mayor Jon Costas. The following Cooling Centers will be in place for this week and future heat waves:

Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185

1202 Cumberland Crossing

Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sun 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

103 Jefferson St.

Open Mon – Thurs 9:00 am – 8:00 pm., Fri 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sat 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Sun

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

2001 Calumet Ave.

Open Mon – Fri 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, Sat and Sun 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

In addition, the Valparaiso Police Department offers a special program for individuals who may need special help during weather emergencies. The Contact Assistance Referral (CARE) Program means the VPD will check on residents during harsh weather. To register yourself or a loved one for CARE, contact Social Worker Natalie Kasberger at nkasberger@valpopd.com or (219) 462-2135.