Lake County- This morning just after 1:00 a.m., troopers were dispatched to I-80/94, westbound near the 1.0 mile-marker for a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi. This location is near Calumet Ave., approximately one mile east of the Illinois/Indiana state line. Preliminary investigation by Trooper Kevin Council shows that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had been traveling westbound on I-80/94 near the 1.1 mile-marker when it struck an attenuator in the gore area for the exit ramp to Calumet Ave. The Jeep came to a rest in the right lane of the interstate, facing eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Jeep was then struck nearly head on by a white 2021 Volvo tractor and trailer.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the Jeep, was declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the semi was not injured. Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction was called out to assist with the investigation. Identification of the deceased will be provided by the Lake County Coroner’s Office once family notification has been made.