The Michigan City Police Department announced the passing of retired Corporal Kenneth Waltz.

Corporal Waltz served on the Michigan City Police Department for 20 years and completed assignments in the Uniformed Patrol Division and Investigations Division.

“He served this community with dedication, integrity and professionalism,” MCPD said on Facebook. “The MCPD Family is thankful for the service of Corporal Waltz and mourn his loss as we keep his family in our prayers. Rest in peace Corporal Kenneth Waltz!!”