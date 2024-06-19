The Porter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting, according to a statement from the PCSO.

Police say at approximately 1:08 a.m. on Wednesday, the Portage Police Department requested the Porter County Sheriff’s to investigate the officer involved shooting.

Preliminary investigation shows that on Tuesday at approximately 11:21 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Marine View Drive for a well-being check. A man was located in the area with a firearm, according to police. The man was transported to an area hospital with a single gunshot wound.

Police say there is no threat to the immediate area or nearby communities.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office says the involved officer and the man’s identity will be released at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing.