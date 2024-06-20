|INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has extended the agency’s Air Quality Action Day forecast through Friday, June 21, 2024, in five regions.
Ozone levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range (Orange) in the following areas:
High temperatures are expected to reach the 90-degree mark again tomorrow across most, if not all of Indiana, which combined with slightly lower humidity in the afternoon along with light and variable winds may lead to ozone levels that reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) range. A large portion of the eastern United States has been under a stubborn dome of high pressure the last several days and with no change in airmass we expect elevated ozone for another day.
Hoosiers can visit SmogWatch.IN.gov to:
Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. (24-hours) on the specified date. Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. For more information, see idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.
