Purdue University Northwest (PNW) associate professor of Nursing Janet H. Davis received a U.S. Fulbright Faculty Scholar award to develop and strengthen Nursing leadership and teaching in Sri Lanka during the 2024-25 academic year.

Davis will be hosted by the Faculty of Nursing at the University of Colombo. Her Fulbright engagement objectives center on using evidence-based practices that will augment nursing leadership and practice, both in higher education and applied settings. Davis will contribute to international scholarly perspectives in nursing education, as well as partner with the Sri Lanka Nurses Association to provide continuing education for nurses in the country.

“I am honored to be selected for this opportunity to engage in impactful scholarship and collaboration abroad,” said Davis. “If I am successful in helping my Sri Lankan colleagues build their leadership capacity within nursing education, my own leadership in the PNW College of Nursing will also benefit. The training I have received in the College of Nursing in evidence-based methodology and the experience of teaching our students have truly been gifts. I look forward to this opportunity to share our PNW accomplishments abroad.”

Davis’ scholarly background focuses on evidence-based practice for minority registered nurse (RN) workforce development and health disparities, as well as community health nursing and community engaged education.

“We are so proud of Dr. Davis receiving the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Faculty Scholar honor, as it is a recognition of the high-quality teaching and scholarship occurring at PNW’s College of Nursing,” said Amy Fry, dean of the PNW College of Nursing. “Dr. Davis will be a great resource for the University of Colombo, bringing knowledge in evidence-based-practice nursing and leadership education. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts through this international exchange.”

The Fulbright program, administered by the U.S. Department of State, is one of the most prestigious exchange programs supporting international research and partnerships between higher education institutions around the world. Fulbright scholars build connections and collaboratively address challenges, sharing expertise to benefit both their host institutions and their own upon their return.

“I am delighted and extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Davis on being awarded this prestigious Fulbright Faculty Scholar fellowship,” said Ramesh Neupane, director of International Programs and Partnerships at PNW. “This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to her hard work, dedication and expertise in her field, as well as a proud moment for PNW as a whole. We look forward to this opportunity for Dr. Davis and learning more about what she brings back to the U.S. from this valuable exchange.”