The City of Valparaiso has equipped City Council Chambers with hearing assistance devices to aid people in hearing meetings held at Valparaiso City Hall.

“We want to make city government accessible and helping people to hear better at our meetings is just one more way to assist,” said Mayor Jon Costas.

The newly added technology is a wireless hearing aid device that connects to the City’s audio system and provides amplified sound during public meetings.

To access a hearing assistance device, simply ask an official at the meeting for a headset and a portable receiver.

Valparaiso’s public meetings may also be viewed online with closed captioning.

To view schedules of City of Valparaiso meetings, along with live streams and recorded meetings, with closed captioning, visit the City of Valparaiso webpage at Valpo.us.