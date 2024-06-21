MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has received a grant for $20,000 from the Health Foundation of La Porte to enhance the La Porte, Ind. community by facilitating a mural.

Through the collaborative process, the goal of the project is to foster a sense of shared ownership and pride in the community. There is much evidence that murals with public input contribute to the economic and the physical health of a community. These compelling reasons are why LCA is spearheading this project.
The mural will be located on the south wall of the La Porte County Library (LPCPL) Exchange building at 807 Indiana. South Bend artist, Alex Ann Allen, was chosen by the LPCPL Board to create the mural. The content of the artwork will be determined as a result of several public meetings facilitated by LCA with collaboration among the artist, the library board and the public. In order to accomplish this, the public is invited to join in the process at public meetings
Fonda Owens, the executive director of LPCPL also oversees the Exchange. She stated, “The Library is excited to have this opportunity to work with LCA to paint a mural on the Exchange. The origins of the building were innovative, and we think a mural will continue that same spirit in current and future uses of the facility. We are looking forward to the community meetings and seeing the work when it is completed.”

Public meetings will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 5 p.m. Central at the Main Library and on Tuesday, July 16 at 5 p.m. Central in the Exchange classroom. All are welcome.

 
“I want to thank the Health Foundation of La Porte for their generous grant to bring more public art into the city of La Porte, adding to the quality of life for the community,” stated Janet Bloch, executive director of LCA.

For more information about this project, please contact LCA’s marketing manager, Jessie Sexton, at 219-874-4900 or jsexton@lubeznikcenter.org.

About Lubeznik Center for the Arts

Lubeznik Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides access to compelling exhibitions and programs that explore contemporary ideas. The organization is located at 101 W. 2nd Street at the lakefront in Michigan City, Ind. Admission is free year-round.