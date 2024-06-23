Press Release, Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City is presenting the latest installment in its free, faith-based church diabetes initiative, Fan Out Diabetes.

Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Fan Out Diabetes program is a faith-based diabetes initiative that pairs minority LaPorte County church congregations with the healthcare system and community organizations to bring two-day diabetes education, prevention and detection mini workshops – free of charge – to the church after Sunday services.

The events feature education, screenings, insurance enrollment assistance and more.

The next sessions will take place at 12:30 p.m. Central on July 14 and Aug. 11 with New Disciple Love Fellowship Church at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 123 Helen St. in Michigan City. Participants are asked to attend on both dates.

The Fan Out Diabetes Workshops are sponsored by Franciscan Health Michigan City, MHS, CareSource, MDWise, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Michigan City Chapter Indiana Black Expo, Inc. and Covering Kids & Families of Indiana.

The workshops are free and registration is not required. For more information, please contact Franciscan Health Michigan City Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 283-9649.