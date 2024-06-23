The City of Valparaiso will offer free rides on the V-Line intracity bus on election days to encourage voter turnout and community engagement.

“Transportation should not be an obstacle to participating in elections,” said Mayor Jon Costas at the Board of Public Works and Safety where the decision was made. “We want to encourage our community to participate in government at the local level and beyond,” he said.

The idea of offering free transit was introduced by City Council Member Barbara Domer (District 3) who advanced the idea for general elections. When the idea was introduced, the board chose to extend the free service to both general and primary elections. This decision means rides on Valparaiso’s dedicated V-Line will be free on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and all future elections, until further notice. For bus schedules and routes, visit www.valpotransit.com.