News release, Purdue Extension La Porte County:
La Porte County has 45 ten year 4-H members for 2024. They were honored with a recognition evening on Monday, June 17th at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Thank you to Paul Marsh Nationwide Insurance Agency, Kankakee Valley REMC, Thode Floral, LaPorte County Farm Bureau, LaPorte County Agricultural Association and LaPorte County 4-H Council for making the event possible.
Emma Bennett, Clinton Climbers 4-H Club, parents Kelli & Chris Bennett
Jacob Bennett, LaPorte City Firestars 4-H Club, parents Melissa Bennett
Madison Bicker, Wagonmasters 4-H Club, parent Amanda Bicker
Ayden Bladecki, Wagonmasters 4-H Club, parents Courtney & Rick Bladecki
Jackson Bos, Clinton Livewires 4-H Club, parents Steve & Amber Bos
Katheryn Buckley, Kankakee Hustlin Hoosiers 4-H Club, parents Matt & Julie Buckley
Chloe Chezem, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Heather & Kyle Chezem
Brayden Conley, Hudson Hustlin Helpers 4-H Club, parents Jaclyn Conley & Brian Conley
Matthew Duttlinger, Clinton Climbers 4-H Club, parents John & Melissa Duttlinger
Shane Edgell, Hudson Hustlin Helpers 4-H Club, parent Laura Edgell
Reece Eggert, Kankakee Ranchers 4-H Club, parents Roger & Narcine Eggert
Leah Eldridge, Creative Clover Kids 4-H Club, parents Tim & Angie Eldridge
Tyler Ensign, Scipio Sensations 4-H Club, parent Gretchen Somers
Emily Fleischhacker, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parent Jeanne Fleischhacker
Adelynne Gorski, Dewey Advancers 4-H Club, parents Sarah & Brandon Gorski
Isabella Gosciniak, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Cari & Jason Gosciniak
Jackson Hague, Scipio Sensations 4-H Club, parents TJ & Kelly Hague
Emily Hannon, Dewey Advancers 4-H Club, parents Tom & Megan Hannon
James Henning, Hudson Hustlin Hoosiers 4-H Club, parents Jim & Cathy Henning
Zoey Hock, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parent Eric Hock
Casey Huhnke, Springfield Hoosier Rebels 4-H Club, parents Erik & Melissa Huhnke
Christina Hurtado, Clinton Livewires 4-H Club, parents Jane & Jim Ranney
Isabella Hurtado, Clinton Livewires 4-H Club, parents Jane & Jim Ranney
Brady Kessler, Springfield Hoosier Rebels 4-H Club, parents Brett & Heather Kessler
Deia Mark, Springfield Country Cousins 4-H Club, parents Doriedee & Matthew Mark
Anna Minich, Clinton Livewires 4-H Club, parents Luke & Kim Minich
Wesley Minich, Scipio Sensations 4-H Club, parents Andrew & Jenny Minich
Rylee Murray, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Len & Leigh Ann Murray
Lauren Poe, Scipio Sensations 4-H Club, parents Joseph & Kelly Woods, Scott & Ronda Poe
Georgia Punroy, Kankakee Ranchers 4-H Club, parents Kelli & Lawrence Pumroy
Dylan Rogers, Springfield Hoosier Rebels 4-H Club, parent Cheryl Smith
Abigail Schreeg, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Elizabeth & Scott Schreeg
Levi Scoville, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Ginger & Jason Scoville
Jaedyn Shaw, Wagonmasters 4-H Club, parents David & Schalonda Pluta
Zoe Sleeper, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Morgan & Stephen Sleeper
Alisha Smith, Johnson Prairie Farmers 4-H Club, parents Dania Bocanergra & Steve Smith
Nicholas Smith, Shooting Sports 4-H Club
Haydyn Smolek, Dewey Advancers 4-H Club, parents Haylee & Matthew Smolek
James Symons, Coolspring Champions 4-H Club, parents Sarah Woodruff and Ken Symons Jr.
Elizabeth Tate, Clinton Livewires 4-H Club, parents Julie & Dwayne Tate
Lukas Tuholski, Scipio Sensations 4-H Club, parents Cheryl & Joseph Tuholski
Hailey Whitfield, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Lindsey & John Whitfield
Asher Williamson, Pleasant Pals 4-H Club, parent Todd Williamson
Miranda Wozniak, Cass Champions 4-H Club, parents Amy & Brian Wozniak
Eleanor Young, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Tara & Matthew Young
2024 Senior 4-H Members
La Porte County has 19 senior 4-H members for 2024 (last year in 4-H but not a 10 year 4-H member). They were honored with a recognition evening on Monday, June 17th at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Thank you to Paul Marsh Nationwide Insurance Agency, Kankakee Valley REMC, Thode Floral, LaPorte County Farm Bureau LaPorte County Agricultural Association and LaPorte County 4-H Council for making the event possible.
Ashlyn Bennitt, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents James & Michelle Bennitt
Autumn Burns-Crosslin, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Jerry & Mary Crosslin
Katie Fagg, New Durham 95ers 4-H Club, parents Rick & Lori Fagg
Brenden Gould, Lincoln Hotshots 4-H Club, parents Kevin Gould and Laura Liskey
Natalie Herbert, Independent 4-Her, parents Judy & Roger Schmidt
Leila Hoover, Hanna Noble 4-H Club, parents Bryant & Annette Hoover
Natalie Leniski, Clinton Climbers 4-H Club, parents Lisa & Anthony Leniski
Ella Miller, Independent 4-Her, parents Joseph & Erica Miller
Samuel Mosley, Creative Clover Kids, parent Virginia Mosley
Maya Overmyer, Kankakee Rancher 4-H Club, parents Beth & Richard Peterson
Jaxson Shipley, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Erin Shipley & Joe Altemus and Kenny & Angie Shipley
Hayden Spencer, Lincoln Hotshots 4-H Club, parents William & Rachele Spencer
LeAnna Vogt, Kankakee Ranchers 4-H Club, parents Christopher & Adrienne Eggert
Grace Wade, Johnson Prairie Farmers, parents Quintin & Ronda Wade
Tatum Wade, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Jake & Jerrilynn Wade
Zachary Wassermann, Wagonmasters 4-H Club, parents Don & Amanda Wassermann
Julia White, Pleasant Clovers 4-H Cub, parent Kellie White
Gabriella Wiesemann, E-Z Riders 4-H Club, parents Ryan & Elizabeth Wiesemann
Linda Zurek, Creative Clover Kids 4-H Club, parents Ron & Jeanne Zurek
2024 Robert M. Morse Memorial 4-H Scholarship Recipients and
2024 Fair 4-H Scholarship Recipients
Presented by the LaPorte County Agricultural Association
Presented high school senior in 4-H at the 10 year & senior member recognition program on June 17 at the fairgrounds.
Robert M. Morris Scholarships –
Brady Kessler, son of Brett and Heather Kessler of LaPorte
Brady is a 10 year 4-H member of Springfield Hoosier Rebels 4-H Club
Brady plans to attend Purdue University and study Large Animal Veterinary Science
Reece Eggert, son of Roger and Narcine Eggert of LaPorte
Reece is a 10 year 4-H member of the Kankakee Ranchers 4-H Club
Reece plans to attend Purdue University and study Beef Cattle Ownership/Production
Fair Scholarships –
Deia Mark, daughter of Matthew and Doriedee Mark of Michigan City
Deia is a 10 year 4-H member of the Springfield Country Cousins 4-H Club
Deia plans to attend Indiana University South Bend and study Speech Language Pathology
Casey Huhnke, is the daughter of Erik & Melissa Huhnke of Rolling Prairie
Casey is a 10 year member of the Springfield Hoosier Rebels 4-H Club
Casey plans to attend Purdue University and study Natural Resources & Environmental Sciences
2024 LOUIS M. DAUBE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
“Do What’s Right…Do It Well!” $750
This scholarship was also presented at the 10 Year & Senior Recognition Program on Monday, June 17 at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds
Anna Minich
Daughter of Luke & Kim Minich of LaPorte
Anna is a 10 year member of the Clinton Livewires 4-H Club
She has taken over 68 projects throughout her 4-H career. she has been involved in the Beef, Dairy, Cat, Horse & Pony, Sewing & Veterinary Science projects. Kaitlyn has participated in the Fashion Revue. Anna plans to attend South Dakota State University majoring in Equine Veterinary.
Farm Bureau Tenure Award 2024
Presented to high school senior in 4-H at the 10 year & senior member recognition program on June 17 at the fairgrounds.
4-H Booster & Alumni Association 4-H Alumni Scholarship – 2024
Presented at the 10 year & senior member recognition program on June 17 at the fairgrounds to 4-H Alumni.
4-H Booster & Alumni Association Senior Scholarship – 2024
Presented at the 4-H Ten Year and Senior Recognition held on Monday, July 17.
Through the Indiana 4-H Foundation with the LaPorte County Booster & Alumni Association Investments $1000 each
4-H Junior Leader Senior Scholarship – 2024
Through the Indiana 4-H Foundation Senior Scholarship
$500 – Presented at the 4-H 10 Year and Senior Recognition held on Monday, June 17.
Brady Kessler of the Springfield Hoosier Rebels 4-H Club
Barbara Stanish Memorial 4-H Scholarship – 2024
Presented at the 4-H 10 Year and Senior Recognition held on Monday, June 17th
Deia Mark of the Springfield Country Cousins 4-H Club