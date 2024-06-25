Press Release, Franciscan Health:

VALPARAISO, Indiana — Family medicine nurse practitioner Jennifer Milchak is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Valparaiso.

Jennifer Milchak, NP, is board-certified and earned her master of science degree as a nurse practitioner from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. She earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.

In addition to family medicine, Milchak’s clinical interests include physicals, well exams, pediatrics, newborns, adolescents, ADD, ADHD, preventative healthcare, screenings, patient education and women’s health.

Milchak is accepting new patients at the Franciscan Physician Network Valparaiso Health Center, 2421 LaPorte Ave. in Valparaiso.

In-person and virtual visits are available. To make an appointment, call (219) 462-6192.