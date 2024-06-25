Westbound I-94: Overnight lane closures on/around Monday, June 24 lead to new traffic configuration the morning of Tuesday, June 25, with work zone on the left, four lanes of traffic on the right.

Eastbound I-94: overnight lane & ramp closures on/around Tuesday, June 25. Temporary ramp closures from approx 8pm June 25 to 6am June 26: NB & SB Calumet Ave to EB I-94, all entrance & exit ramps at Indy Blvd & EB I-94, and EB I-94 to SB Kennedy Ave. New traffic configuration the morning of Wed, June 26: work zone on right, four lanes of traffic on left.

Ongoing Ramp closures: – EB I-94 to NB Indy Blvd closed thru mid-Aug – SB U.S. 41/Indy Blvd to EB I-94 closed thru late June – EB I-94 to NB Kennedy Ave closed thru late June – NB & SB Kennedy Ave to WB I-94 closed thru late June