The Valparaiso Police Department and Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Morthland Dr. at approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

“Reports indicated the disturbance involved multiple subjects within the residence, with one person possibly being armed with a firearm,” the Valparaiso Police Department said on its Facebook page. “Upon arrival, police were able to contact the individuals within the residence who willingly exited to speak with officers. There is no threat to public safety, and no one was injured during this incident. The investigation remains open and ongoing. Thank you for your cooperation and continued support.”