A mobile food distribution, hosted by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, will take place Monday, July 1st, from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon at the PNW Campus, 1401 US Hwy 421, in Westville.

“Thanks to a generous donation from CVS, perishable and dry goods will be offered, FREE of charge.

All items are pre-boxed/bagged. First come, first served while supplies last, up to 200 households. One box per household.

This event is for those in need of food assistance. Must be present! This is a drive-thru distribution. Please remain in your vehicle, and pop open your trunk to receive grocery items.”