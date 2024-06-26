LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct seal coating operations resulting in a road closure on U.S. 6 beginning on or after Monday, July 1.

U.S. 6 will be closed between U.S. 421 and State Road 39 for approximately three days. The detour will follow the already established detour for the U.S. 6 and U.S. 421 roundabout project: State Road 39, U.S. 30, State Road 49 and State Road 2.

Through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route. Local traffic should exercise caution and follow traffic directions carefully in the area where work is occurring. This work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.