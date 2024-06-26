Press Release, Duneland Chamber:

Start your Saturdays by connecting Mind and Body in Thomas Centennial Park

Enhance your Saturday mornings this summer by participating in Yoga in the Park, held every Saturday from June through August. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, instructor Maureen Duffy welcomes all levels to join from 9am to 10am in the serene setting of Thomas Centennial Park.

Sponsored by Duneland Pottery, these sessions offer a perfect start to your weekend. David Arreola, owner of Duneland Pottery, shared his enthusiasm: “I was excited to sponsor this event because yoga practice and pottery require the same mindfulness of body and balance. Both art forms can give us meditative states of peace when the mind and body cohesively work together.”

After your yoga session, take a stroll through Chesterton’s European Market, where you can shop from a variety of artisans and vendors. Continue your day by exploring our charming downtown shops and cafes.

Early sign-up online is available at www.duenlandpottery.com for $16 per person, or you can drop in for $20. Please meet us in the park by 8:50am for check-in. Remember to bring your own yoga mat or beach towel, as mats will not be provided. This event runs concurrently with the Chesterton European Market organized by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. Events may be canceled according to the Chamber’s event policy guidelines.