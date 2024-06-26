A Michigan City Man is facing charges of possession of child pornography, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 20, 2024, deputies arrested 39-year-old Steffano Alan Guess on two felony counts.

Guess was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant and arrest were the result of an investigation which was initiated when the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the activities on a Synchronoss Technologies account. Synchronoss is the cloud-based storage provider for all digital media on the Verizon Wireless Network.

Guess was transported to La Porte County Jail where he remains in custody for the following offenses:

child exploitation-poss. of child pornography under the age of 12, L5 felony

child exploitation-poss. of child pornography, L6 felony

Visit https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/ to learn more about the Indiana ICAC Task Force. There are also links and contact information for the public to make reports to NCMEC as well as available resources for victims of child exploitation and their families.