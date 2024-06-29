The following are upcoming dates and locations for Mobile Food Distributions hosted by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:

Monday, July 1, 2024 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

Where: Purdue University Westville Campus, 1401 US 421, Westville, IN 46391

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 – St. Joseph County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by LIPPERT and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, July 11, 2024 – Elkhart County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, IN 46528

*This distribution is provided by LIPPERT and will serve 200 households.

Friday, July 12, 2024 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: Bourbon Helping Hands, Faith First Fellowship Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.

Monday, July 15, 2024 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

Where: HOPE Center, 3901 N. 675 West, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by the City of Michigan City and will serve 300 households.

Thursday, July 18, 2024 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, 134 St. Clair Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516,

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

Where: The former J.C. Penney, at Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Friday, July 26, 2024 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Heartland Church, 6020 S. 300 E, Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is provided by Heartland Church and USDA and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 S., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is provided by USDA and will serve 150 households.

“Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, City of Michigan City, CVS, Heartland Church, LIPPERT, and USDA for providing these distributions.”