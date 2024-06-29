La Porte, IN – The Kiwanis Club of La Porte announced the 78th Annual 4th of July Parade will indeed have a flyover this year! The Parade will take place on Thursday, July 4, beginning around 10a.m. preceded by the Annual Run for Riley. The parade will follow the traditional route, traveling westward down Lincolnway from Tipton St. to Andrew Ave. in uptown La Porte.

When asked for details about the flyover, Kiwanis Club of La Porte President Elect and Parade Chair Tony Swedersky answered, “We are happy to say that La Porte is confirmed for a 10:13 AM CST Flyover for the 4th by two-F16’s out of the 122nd Fighter Wing, Home of the Blacksnakes out of Fort Wayne, Indiana.”