La Porte, IN – The Kiwanis Club of La Porte announced the 78th Annual 4th of July Parade will indeed have a flyover this year! The Parade will take place on Thursday, July 4, beginning around 10a.m. preceded by the Annual Run for Riley. The parade will follow the traditional route, traveling westward down Lincolnway from Tipton St. to Andrew Ave. in uptown La Porte.
When asked for details about the flyover, Kiwanis Club of La Porte President Elect and Parade Chair Tony Swedersky answered, “We are happy to say that La Porte is confirmed for a 10:13 AM CST
Flyover for the 4th by two-F16’s out of the 122nd Fighter Wing, Home of the Blacksnakes out of Fort Wayne, Indiana.”
Because La Porte is not the first stop for these pilots, the parade will begin after the Flyover has taken place. This is due to safety concerns along the route. Swedersky said, “Safety is our number
one priority. Everyone wants to see the Flyover and it is hard to keep people out of the street at that time. By delaying the parade until after the pilots have made their appearance, we can ensure that the roadway is safe for floats to proceed.”
Visit the parade website at http://Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org to find all information, including the lineup coming soon. The website will continue to be populated with parade details as we get closer