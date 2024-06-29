As Americans gear up in preparation of celebrating the Nation’s history of the United States of America’s

declaration of Independence on July 4th, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department is urging its community

members to practice safe handling of fireworks.

While fireworks are commonly associated with the celebration surrounding the Fourth of July holiday because of

their bright displays and festive pops and booms heard across the atmosphere, improper use of fireworks can cause

serious or even life-threatening injury to oneself or others. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety

Commission (CPSC) in 2022, more than 10,000 people were treated for firework-related injuries in hospital

emergency rooms across the country. Roughly 73% of those injuries surrounded the Fourth of July holiday. The

CPSC, reported that 38% of the injuries were from burns.

Firework Safety Tips

 Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.

 Always have a working fire extinguisher or water supply, such as hose or bucket of water, nearby.

 Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.

 After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away to prevent

starting a trash fire.

 Consider attending a public firework display put on by professionals.

State Fireworks Laws

The following times and dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by

local ordinance:

 June 29 to July 3: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset;

 July 4: from 10 a.m. to midnight;

 July 5 to July 9: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.

The State Fire Marshal is charged with the responsibility of enforcing fireworks in the State of Indiana. Remember,

firework safety starts with prevention