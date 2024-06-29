Red Wine and Brew, Local Heroes Benefit is excited to bring nationally known, country superstars, to LaPorte, Indiana this weekend to Headline the Red Wine and Brew, Local Heroes Benefit for First Responders of LaPorte County. Saturday, 6/29

This local heroes benefit is held at “The Summit” in LaPorte County and tickets start at just $30 with special discounts for first responders and active healthcare and military.

Tickets are online at www.universe.com/redwineandbrew

OurLocalHeroes.us

Since 2015, Local Hero Benefit Events of Bethany Church have given back over $165,000 to First Responders of La Porte County, Indiana.Thanks to benefit sponsors and ticket buyers these appreciation events have become the largest local heroes recognition and benefit events in our region. Seven vehicles have also been given to winners of the heroes raffle or almost $80,000 in prizes to lucky raffle winners.

To reach out for more info or arrange for artist interviews, please contact Carey Garwood of Bethany Church at 219-363-8060.

The Cadillac Three 6/29/24

Sometimes change is so gradual that it barely registers, and sometimes it’s like slamming into a brick wall. Ask The Cadillac Three: in 2020 the Nashville trio of Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason, and Kelby Ray released a pair of albums in Country Fuzz and Tabasco & Sweet Tea, then entered a season of dramatic upheaval that left them reeling.

“We put out 31 songs in one year. It was like, let’s give people a breather. Let’s give us a breather,” Johnston says. “We were coming off COVID and then my dad passed away. It’s a whole different life now. Talk about having some shit to write about.”

The ACM-nominated group’s sixth studio album, The Years Go Fast, is the product of coming through those trials and emerging on the other side — battle-scarred, a little older, a little wiser, and more willing to be vulnerable. It’s expansive in sound, reflective of the way The Cadillac Three continue to tinker with their swaggering brand of country-rock, but it still sounds like only the three of them can.

“This record does have a lot of growth, a lot of hurt and heartbreak,” says Mason, the group’s drummer. “We are a little more grown up now, but we’re still doing the same thing we were doing in the beginning.”

The Years Go Fast is a statement about big change, but it’s also about the ways friendship, love, and family are anchors when everything starts to fall apart. The group’s three members were high school friends in Nashville and have played in bands together for nearly 20 years. While making the album, Drummer Neil shared an old photo of the three of them loading their gear to social media with a caption that read “the years go fast,” a reference to an older song by the Jane Shermans that they all liked. They ended up repurposing that song, “Young and Hungry,” by adding the story of Jaren and his wife to the verses. The result is a triumphant, exhilarating banger that connects The Cadillac Three of yore to the present.