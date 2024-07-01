Stones Blow Through Windy City with Hackney Diamonds Tour

By Damian Rico

Timeless seems obnoxiously cliche when describing the genius of The Rolling Stones.

The Rolling Stones continue to defy the passage of time with their energetic and dynamic performances, drawing multigenerational audiences to celebrate their enduring hits. On Sunday, June 30, the iconic band brought their Hackney Diamonds tour to Soldier Field in Chicago, delivering a show that thrilled fans with over two hours of music.

Original members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood commanded the performance, mixing classics and new material from their latest studio album, “Hackney Diamonds,” their first with original songs in nearly two decades. The setlist included crowd favorites like “Start Me Up,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Paint It Black,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” alongside new tracks such as “Angry,” “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” “Tell Me Straight,” and “Whole Wide World.”

Mick Jagger’s connection with the audience was palpable, as he expressed his love for Chicago, referencing local landmarks and events with his characteristic humor.

“I love Chicago and I went to the park and checked my hair in the bean,” said Jagger. “I missed the pride parade because I was watching the football game but thank God I caught the naked bike ride. We’ve been coming to this town for 60 years and the people always inspires us.”

Keith Richards took over the vocals for “Tell Me Straight” and “Before They Make Me Run,” and country star Lainey Wilson joined the band for a rendition of “Dead Flowers.”

Chanel Haynes, a singer-songwriter and background vocalist, mesmerized the crowd with her powerful performance during “Gimme Shelter.” The concert concluded with an explosive encore featuring “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” and the iconic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” leaving fans in a state of euphoria.

As the Stones head west to continue their North American tour in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, and Ridgeland, they show no signs of slowing down, proving once again why they remain one of the greatest rock bands of all time.