CROWN POINT, Indiana – Franciscan Health Crown Point and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago are expanding their partnership with the addition of a Lurie Children’s pediatric hospitalist to serve young patients admitted to the Crown Point hospital.

The collaboration, effective July 1, helps to ensure Northwest Indiana children and adolescents receive comprehensive care closer to home.

“As an emergency physician and Northwest Indiana parent, I am thrilled that our partnership with Lurie Children’s is bringing expanded emergency and inpatient pediatric care close to home,” said Franciscan Health Crown Point Vice President of Medical Affairs Ryan Misek, DO. “For decades, when children would require hospitalization, they would often be transferred by ambulance to hospitals hours from home, sometimes across state lines. I have witnessed the added stress and disruption that this causes during an already challenging time for our local families.”

The new Lurie Children’s pediatric hospitalist team is dedicated to evaluating and treating pediatric inpatients from infancy through adolescence. The partnership allows for board-certified/board-eligible Lurie Children’s pediatricians to provide daily management of pediatric inpatients, in-house care 24/7 in the pediatric inpatient unit, coordination of care with the child’s pediatrician, management of care for newborns and pediatric consultations in the emergency department.

“Our expanded partnership with Franciscan Crown Point reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive, specialized care to children where and when they need it,” said Richard Lehmuth, senior vice president, chief strategy officer at Lurie Children’s. “Together, we aim to enhance pediatric healthcare delivery, ensuring every child receives the highest standard of medical care and compassion, “

The partnership builds on the collaboration launched in 2022 between Lurie Children’s and Franciscan Health Crown Point that brought Lurie Children’s neonatologists to staff the Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Crown Point.

“I am proud that we are addressing a need of our growing community and enhancing the overall health and safety of our region through our partnership with Lurie Children’s,” Dr. Misek said.

More information about Franciscan Health Crown Point is available online or by phone at (219) 738-2100.