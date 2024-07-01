On Saturday June 29, 2024 at 5:18 PM, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Smoke Rd and Division Rd for a SUV vs motorcycle crash.

Two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, one was pronounced deceased on scene and the other was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation / witness statements revealed that the SUV was traveling northbound while the motorcycle was traveling westbound. The motorcycle proceeded through the intersection failing to yield the right of way, when it collided with the SUV.

The Porter County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.