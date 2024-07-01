Approximately 10:00 a.m. Sunday June 30, 2024, St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to the U.S. 31 Bypass and State Road 2 interchange for report of a fatal crash. Witnesses reported a red Chevy SUV traveling westbound on S.R. 2 lost control as it approached the Bypass interchange, first driving into the grass median, then striking the concrete supporting wall under the bridge, and finally coming to a stop in the northwest cloverleaf of the interchange. Upon arrivals officers discovered the body of the driver, John D. Ulmer, age 75 of South Bend.

Ulmer was the lone occupant of the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.