Citywide Back to School Rally set for Aug. 10, organizers seeking community support

Community organizations are teaming up to provide school supplies and an end-of-summer celebration with the annual “Citywide Back to School Rally.”

This event is set for Saturday, August 10 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Elston Gill Field. It provides free school supplies for students in Michigan City and/or Michigan CityArea Schools students. The rally will also include games, food, fun, and prizes; as well as vision screenings and school vaccinations.

The City wide Back to School Rally is coordinated by a collaboration of community focused organizations and has been helping students in Michigan City since 2009.

Pat Harris of the Indiana Black Expo said organizers are currently seeking vendors and volunteers for the event.

“More than 1,300 children in Michigan City receive school supplies during this event, and we always look forward to helping them start a great school year with everything they need,” Harris said. “We are looking for help from the community to make this event a success – whether that is by donating school supplies, volunteering at this event, or setting up an exhibit with useful information for our young people and families.”

Businesses and non-profit organizations are invited to set up a booth during the event to promote programs and services relative to students and families. All booths are encouraged to provide an interactive activity for children.

Volunteers are also needed on August 10 to help before, during, and after the event.

Interested vendors and volunteers may sign up online at www.EducateMC.net/BackToSchoolRally

This event is sponsored by Comcast, Franciscan Health, Meijer, Anthem, and Sodexo. The Citywide Back to School Rally organizing committee includes members from Indiana Black Expo, Michigan City Area Schools, Anthem, Franciscan Health, La Porte CountyFamily YMCA, The Salvation Army of Michigan City, Sodexo, La Porte County NAACP, Deliverance & Victory Outreach Ministry, and Shake a Hand Make a Friend.