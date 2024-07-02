JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have shoulder closures and overnight lane closures on I-65 just south of State Road 114 beginning on or after Monday, July 8.

Crews will be conducting bridge deck patching and scour protection at Martindale Ditch, approximately 0.5 miles south of State Road 114, through early September. Shoulder closures will be in place through the duration of work. One lane will be closed in each direction overnight.

Overnight lane closures hours will take place during the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday evenings and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday evenings. A width limit of 15ft will be in place during these lane closures.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.