JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close U.S. 231 between C.R. 1700 N and 8th Ave on or after Monday, July 8 for two bridge projects.

U.S. 231 will be closed between 15th Ave/C.R. 1400 N and 8th Ave for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project at Tyler Ditch starting on or around July 8. U.S. 231 will then also be closed between C.R. 1700 N and C.R. 1600 N for a bridge replacement project at James Krucek Ditch starting on or around July 15.

U.S. 231 will remain closed through mid-October. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 2, I-65 and State Road 10.