The Portage Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance on information regarding two vehicles being struck by gunfire last week.

On Thursday, June 27 at about 2:50 p.m. officers responded to the 6700 block of Daniel Burnham Drive in reference to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a business. Upon arrival officers determined that no one was injured but two vehicles were struck by gunfire. Witnesses reported a lone male wearing an orange safety vest and a black mask entered into the parking lot on foot before firing several rounds from a handgun toward the vehicles parked in an area reserved for management. The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound on foot.

Despite the efforts of officers from several police agencies who established a perimeter and searched the area with the assistance of a drone and K-9 teams the suspect was able to elude capture.

The Portage Police Department is asking anyone who was in the area and observed this suspect, or if you observed the vehicle the suspect may have entered into, to contact Detective Trent Howard at 219-764-5675.