The following is a statement from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office about their participation in Operation Dry Water:

The July 4th holiday means time on the water for boaters across La Porte County. The heightened public presence on the water can lead to an increase in boating incidents, and even fatalities.

In response, from July 4 – 6, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the national Operation Dry Water awareness and enforcement campaign. During this time, Marine Patrol Deputies will prioritize educating boaters about safe practices, including the importance of sober boating.

As the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, alcohol use is a serious concern. As part of Operation Dry Water, deputies will work to increase public awareness associated with the dangers of boating while intoxicated. Boaters can expect to see an increase of deputy presence on the water this holiday weekend.

The top priority during Operation Dry Water will be boater safety, and any impaired boater or individual posing a danger to others will be promptly removed from the waterways.

“Boating While Intoxicated remains a pressing issue, leading to preventable tragedies,” emphasizes Captain Derek J. Allen. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of recreational boaters, paddlers, and all waterway users.”

Operating a vessel while impaired is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death, and legal consequences.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office also reminds boaters to always wear a life jacket when on or around the water.

Visit operationdrywater.org for more information about boating under the influence.