LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct seal coating operations resulting in a road closure on U.S. 421 beginning on or after Monday, July 8.

U.S. 421 will be closed between U.S. 30 and State Road 8 for approximately three days. The detour will follow U.S. 30, State Road 39 and State Road 8.

Through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route. Local access will be maintained so traffic should exercise caution and follow directions carefully in the area where work is occurring. This work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.