The LaPorte County 4-H Fashion Revue was held on Friday, June 28th at the Westville High School.
Below are the results:
2024 Senior Fashion Revue
Informal or Casual Wear – Champion – Paige Bannwart
Reserve Champion – Chloe Fasshauer
A-Honors – Paige Bannwart, Chloe Fasshauer, Mary Minich
A’s – Kaitlyn Duttlinger
Free Choice – Champion – Leah Eskridge
A-Honors – Leah Eskridge
Suits Coats – Champion – Madison Scarborough
A-Honors – Madison Scarborough
Dress Up Wear – Champion – Kate Minich
Reserve Champion – Caroline Wildfang
A-Honors – Kate Minich, Caroline Wildfang
Senior Grand Champion Fashion Revue – Paige Bannwart
Senior Reserve Grand Champion Fashion Revue – Leah Eskridge
Alt. Senior Reserve Grand Champion Fashion Revue – Madison Scarborough
Junior Fashion Revue
3rd Grade Champion – Charlotte Lindgren
3rd Grade Reserve Champion – Charlotte Bucher
A-Honors – Charlotte Bucher, Charlotte Lindgren
4th Grade Champion – Josie Gamble
4th Grade Reserve Champion – Margaret Tomich
A-Honors – Nora Ekovich, Josie Gamble, Juliann Grott, Winifred Schoff, Margaret Tomich, Olyvya Tello
5th Grade Champion – Kaylynn McKeague
5th Grade Reserve Champion – Caroline Rinker
A-Honors – Caroline Rinker, Kaylynn McKeague
6th Grade Champion – Kendall Erwin
6th Grade Reserve Champion – Abigail Gamble
A-Honors – Abigail Gamble, Lydia Grott, Kendall Erwin
7th Grade Champion – Robyn Ekovich
7th Grade Reserve Champion – Aubree Thomas
A-Honors – Floral Antrim, Robyn Ekovich, Aubree Thomas
Junior Grand Champion – Robyn Ekovich
Junior Reserve Grand Champion – Josie Gamble
4-H Consumer Clothing 2024 Results
Beginner Champion – Margaret Tomich
Beginner Reserve Champion – Rileigh Jones
A-Honors – Rileigh Jones, Kaylynn McKeague, Margaret Tomich
A’s – Olyvya Tello
Intermediate Champion – Charlotte Jones
Intermediate Reserve Champion – Rebecca Baker
A-Honors – Rebecca Baker, Charlotte Jones
Advanced Champion – David Symons
A-Honors – David Symons