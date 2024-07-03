The LaPorte County Health Department has issued a Swim with CAUTION Advisory for a number of Lakes. Read below for the details. Thank you City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department for the update. The LaPorte County Health Department has issued a Swim with Caution Advisory for the water in Pine Lake off Waverly Road (Ski Beach) and Kiwanis-Teledyne Park. The water tested Tuesday showed above satisfactory bacteria levels in those locations. All areas of Stone Lake tested well within the satisfactory range. The water will be retested on Friday with results available by noon Saturday. Under the Swim with Caution, the Health Department recommends patrons avoid swallowing water and shower immediately upon returning from the lake. Individuals with open wounds or decreased immune system function should avoid the affected waters entirely. For more information, contact the Health Department at 219-326-6808 x 2200. Beach conditions can also be tracked at https://portal.idem.in.gov/BeachAlert.