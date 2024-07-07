The fun continues with day 2 of the LaPorte County Fair! See below for a detailed schedule of events set to take place later today, Sunday, July 7th. (times may be subject to change)
Sunday, July 7, 2024 Gates Open at 10am
8:30am: 4-H Goat Judging begins (Livestock Arena)
10:00am: Rabbit Showmanship (Rabbit Barn)
10:00am-6:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and Tractor Trail
11:00am: Old Time Church Service (School House)
12:00pm: Pioneerland Opens
12:00pm: Oakley The Tree Man
12:30pm: Live Shark Encounter
2:00pm: Royal Bengal Tigers Show (Grandstand)
3:00pm: Live Shark Encounter
4:00pm: 4-H County Bred Steer and Dairy Feeder Steer Judging Begins (Livestock Arena) 4:00pm: Oakley The Tree Man
4:00pm: 4H SLAM
5:00pm: Pioneerland Ham and Bean Supper
5:00pm: Live Shark Encounter
5pm-7pm Jim Post(Entertainment Tent)
6:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
6:00pm: Royal Bengal Tigers Show (Grandstand)
7:00pm: Live Shark Encounter
7:00pm Head Honchos (Entertainment Tent)
7:00pm: International Demolition Derby ($12) (Motor Sports Arena)
A special thanks to our sponsors: