Passengers are advised the South Shore Line intends to operate its regular weekend/holiday train schedule throughout the NASCAR Chicago Street Race taking place in Grant Park on Saturday-Sunday, July 6-7:

Any disruptions or changes in service will be promptly posted to the SSL website, the South Shore mobile app, and via email/text notifications (click here to sign up).

The South Shore Line reserves the right to remove disorderly passengers. Disorderly conduct includes, but is not limited to, public indecency/nudity, and drunken or disruptive conduct.