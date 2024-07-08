A Westville man died in a crash Monday morning in La Porte County.

At 5:24 a.m., deputies responded to State Road 2 and County Road 500 West, for a single vehicle crash.

The initial on-scene investigation determined that a 2015 Kia was traveling westbound on State Road 2.

The vehicle left the northside of the roadway and began traveling in a northwest direction. The vehicle crashed into a tree located on the northwest corner of the intersection of State Road 2 and County Road 500 West.

The driver was identified as 62-year-old George M. Dobos of Westville, was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.Toxicology tests results are pending.

The crash investigation is ongoing.