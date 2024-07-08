The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the winners of their Annual Community Awards. This event is taking place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Spa Special Events Center. Everyone is welcome to join us in celebrating the remarkable contributions of organizations, businesses, and individuals within our community.

Award Categories and Honorees are as follows:

Putting Duneland on the Map Award: Joseph S. Pete

Business Renovation Award: Wise Guys Liquors; Ruff Luxury Inn at the Dunes

New Construction Award: Duneland School Corporation

Humanitarian of the Year: Jim Trout; Ben & Sonya Welton

Volunteer of the Year: Barbara Black/Jane Delligatti; IAFF Local 4600

Golden Achievement Award: Bradley Sweet

Serviceperson of the Year: Cpl. Alexias DeJesus; Tom Felter Jr.

Duneland Distinguished Woman: To Be Announced at Event

Maura Mundell, Duneland Chamber President, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “We are incredibly excited to present these awards to such deserving winners. Their dedication and hard work have made a significant impact on our community, and it is an honor to recognize their contributions.”

Tickets are available for $40, and tables of eight can be reserved for $320. To RSVP, please visit www.dunelandchamber.org or call 219.926.5513.