The fun continues with day 3 of the LaPorte County Fair! See below for a detailed schedule of events set to take place later today, Monday, July 8th. (times may be subject to change)
Monday, July 8, 2024 Gates Open at 10am
Senior Day
9:00am: 4-H Horse and Pony Judging begins (Horse and Pony Arena)
10:00am: 4-H Chicken Flying Contest
10:00am: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of Pioneerland)
10:00am -7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and Tractor Trail
10:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
11:00am: Live Shark Encounter
12:00: Pioneerland Opens
12:00: Story Time with the Queen
1:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of Pioneerland)
1:00pm: 4-H Sheep Judging begins (Livestock Arena)
2:00pm: Mini 4-H Pee Wee Miniature Equine Show
4:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of Pioneerland)
4:00 Johnny V (Entertainment Tent)
5:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides – $30 Unlimited Rides
6:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
6:30pm: Live Shark Encounter
7:00pm: The Aftermath (Entertainment Tent)
7:00pm: Figure Eight Derby ($12) (Motor Sports Arena)
8:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of Pioneerland)
A special thanks to our sponsors: