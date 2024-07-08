NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) subsidiaries Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc., Columbia Gas of Kentucky, Inc. and Columbia Gas of Virginia, Inc. were named among the most trusted utility brands by Escalent, following its 2024 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study. The ranking recognized only 33 brands nationwide, with the NiSource companies securing three of the positions.

This year, Columbia Gas of Kentucky, Inc. and Columbia Gas of Virginia, Inc. (referred to in the study as Columbia Gas South), Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc. and NIPSCO all scored above 700, with our Kentucky and Virginia companies scoring an impressive 741 among natural gas utilities in the South Region. Columbia Gas of Ohio scored the highest among natural gas utilities in the Midwest Region, earning this recognition for the third consecutive year. NiSource’s combination natural gas and electric utility, NIPSCO scored in the top three of their Midwest Region combination peers. These findings are based on a survey of more than 61,000 residential electric and natural gas customers, which included 142 electric, natural gas and combination utilities.

Escalent measured factors including customer advocacy, safety and reliability and environmental focus, among others. NiSource congratulates our valued employees across these brands for their daily commitment to earning our customers’ trust and delivering safe and reliable energy in our communities. For more information on the Cogent Syndicated 2024 Most Trusted Utility Brands, visit https://escalent.co/news/brand-trust-is-higher-for- utilities-that-spend-more-on-communication-and-highlight-savings-and-environmental- programs-for-customers/