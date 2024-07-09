The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is thanking Kankakee Valley REMC for supporting the agency’s Umanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Program.

Certified drone operators were recently notified their grant application had been approved and were awarded $2,500.00.

The grant money will be utilized to send the drone operators to an advanced training course later this year.

The LCSO utilizes drones to assist with incidents such as missing persons searches, major crash investigations, and crime scene photography.