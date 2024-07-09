LAPORTE & STARKE COUNTIES, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct seal coating operations resulting in a road closure on U.S. 421 beginning on or after Monday, July 15.

U.S. 421 will be closed between State Road 8 and State Road 10 west for approximately three days. The detour will follow State Road 14, U.S. 35 and State Road 8

Through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route. Local access will be maintained so traffic should exercise caution and follow directions carefully in the area where work is occurring. This work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

Update on U.S. 421 between State Road 8 and U.S. 30:

Maintenance crews have conducted the seal coat operation in this area as scheduled July 8 and July 9. Work is not being conducted on Wednesday, July 10 due to rain.

U.S. 421 will need to be closed between State Road 8 and U.S. 30 for one day to apply a fog seal surface coat, which is currently scheduled for Thursday, July 11.