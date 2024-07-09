News Release, South Shore Line:

South Shore Line passengers are advised that delays are possible as a result of a Metra/South Shore Line joint construction project on Metra tracks in Chicago beginning July 13 through July 21, 2024.

Riders should prepare for delays and allow for extra travel time. For the latest details on specific delays during this period, passengers should regularly check the Service Updates section at mysouthshoreline.com.

The joint project will add a fourth track and platform between Millennium Station and Museum Campus/11th St. in Chicago to accommodate the expansion of SSL’s train service into downtown. It will also involve upgrades to Metra’s interlocking plant in Chicago. SSL thanks its riders for their patience during this construction effort.