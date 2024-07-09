The Valparaiso Police Department, in conjunction with the Valparaiso Community Schools, are informing the public of police training that is taking place at Memorial Elementary School (1052 Park Avenue) July 18, and 19.

Training also took place on July 8 and 9.

The safety drills are being conducted on each of these days from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be an increase of police vehicles in the area, and police related activities occurring within the school.

Police say to not be alarmed, as emergency services are aware of the drill taking place.