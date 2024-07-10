MUNSTER, Indiana – The American College of Cardiology has recognized Franciscan Health Munster for its demonstrated expertise and commitment to treating patients with chest pain.

Franciscan Health Munster was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

“I congratulate and thank everyone at Franciscan Health Munster who played a role in achieving this accreditation,” said Franciscan Health Munster Chest Pain Program Coordinator Heather Georgeff, BSN, RN. “I know personally of the hard work and dedication they provide to our patients. Area residents can rest easier knowing they will receive expert care when they need it most.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort.

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they comply with standard Chest Pain Center protocols and are equipped with a robust hypothermia program for post-cardiac arrest treatment. These facilities also maintain a no diversion policy for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients.

Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care and developing an action plan, a rigorous onsite review and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.

“Franciscan Health Munster has demonstrated its commitment to providing patients with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Franciscan Health Munster with Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation.”