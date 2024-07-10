The Michigan City Police Department will be assisting other city departments in locating “abandoned vehicles” throughout the city limits of Michigan City and providing registered owners with a written notice to correct certain violations.

City ordinance 46-122 defines an “abandoned vehicle” as:

(1) A vehicle located on public property illegally.

(2) A vehicle left on public property without being moved for 24 hours.

(3) A vehicle located on public property in such a manner as to constitute a hazard or obstruction to the movement of pedestrian or vehicular traffic on a public right-of-way.

(4) A vehicle that has remained on private property without the consent of the owner or person in control of that property for more than 48 hours.

(5) A vehicle from which the engine, transmission, or differential has been removed or that is otherwise partially dismantled or inoperable and left on public property.

(6) A vehicle that has been removed by a towing service or public agency upon request of an officer enforcing a statute or an ordinance other than this chapter if the impounded vehicle is not claimed or redeemed by the owner or the owner’s agent within 20 days after the vehicle’s removal.

(7) A vehicle that is at least three model years old, is mechanically inoperable, and is left on private property continuously in a location visible from public property for more than 20 days. For purposes of this subdivision, a vehicle covered by a tarpaulin or other plastic, vinyl, rubber, cloth, or textile covering is considered to be visible.