The Michigan City Police Department will be assisting other city departments in locating “abandoned vehicles” throughout the city limits of Michigan City and providing registered owners with a written notice to correct certain violations.
City ordinance 46-122 defines an “abandoned vehicle” as:
(1) A vehicle located on public property illegally.
(2) A vehicle left on public property without being moved for 24 hours.
(3) A vehicle located on public property in such a manner as to constitute a hazard or obstruction to the movement of pedestrian or vehicular traffic on a public right-of-way.
(4) A vehicle that has remained on private property without the consent of the owner or person in control of that property for more than 48 hours.
(5) A vehicle from which the engine, transmission, or differential has been removed or that is otherwise partially dismantled or inoperable and left on public property.
(6) A vehicle that has been removed by a towing service or public agency upon request of an officer enforcing a statute or an ordinance other than this chapter if the impounded vehicle is not claimed or redeemed by the owner or the owner’s agent within 20 days after the vehicle’s removal.
(7) A vehicle that is at least three model years old, is mechanically inoperable, and is left on private property continuously in a location visible from public property for more than 20 days. For purposes of this subdivision, a vehicle covered by a tarpaulin or other plastic, vinyl, rubber, cloth, or textile covering is considered to be visible.
City officials will be looking for vehicles that have flat tires, expired license plates, missing wheels, missing
engine components or otherwise have not been moved in several months/years.
“Abandoned Vehicles” located on PRIVATE PROPERTY
“Abandoned Vehicles” located on private property will result in the owner receiving a 20-day notice to correct the violation(s) outlined on the written warning. A 72-hour notice will then be issued to the registered vehicle owner reminding them to correct any violation(s) not addressed after the 20-day notice expired. The purpose of providing a 72-hour notice is to warn the owner their vehicle is at risk and subject of being towed if the violation(s) are not corrected by the time this 72-hour notice expires. The registered vehicle owner will be responsible for all towing and storage fees if their vehicle is impounded for failing to correct the violation(s) outlined on the 20-day and 72-hour notices. No further course of action will be taken if the registered owner corrects the violation(s) outlined on the written warning(s).
“Abandoned Vehicles” located on PUBLIC PROPERTY
“Abandoned Vehicles” located on public property such as a city street will result in the owner receiving a 72-hour notice to correct the violation(s) outlined on the written warning. Failure to correct the violation(s) outlined on the 72-hour notice could result in the vehicle being towed. The registered vehicle owner will be responsible for all towing and storage fees if their vehicle is impounded for failing to correct the violation(s) outlined on the 72-hour notice after it expires. No further course of action will be taken if the registered owner corrects the violation(s) outlined on the written warning.
Any questions regarding “abandoned vehicles” can be directed to the Michigan City Police Department’s non-emergency number at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1000 or the Michigan City Police Department’s Facebook page.