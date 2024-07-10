The South Shore Line has announced a Millennium Station depot switch effective Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, 2024: Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, all South Shore Line passengers utilizing Millennium Station will temporarily board/detrain from the Metra Depot (Tracks 5 and 6), located northwest of the SSL platform.

The depot switch includes the following weekend trains: Westbound Tr 600, Tr 502, Tr 504, Tr 606, Tr 506, & Tr 608; Eastbound Tr 503, Tr 603, Tr 605, Tr 505, Tr 507, & Tr 509.

During this time, Metra will be performing wire repairs in the SSL depot. After 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, passengers will return to utilizing the SSL platform (including Westbound Tr 508, Tr 610, Tr 510 & Eastbound Tr 511, Tr 613, Tr 601).