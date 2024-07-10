An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have overnight ramp closures on I-65 at exit 201 (U.S. 231/U.S. 24) and exit 205 (U.S. 231) beginning on or after Monday, July 15.

Closures will begin at approximately 7 p.m. CT and reopen by 7 a.m. CT the following morning. This work is weather dependent, as previous operations need to be complete in order to proceed with the next. Motorists can check 511in.org for up to date schedules for these closures, but the schedule is currently as follows:

Exit and entrance ramps closed at 201 Northbound: on/after Monday, July 15 and again on/after Tuesday, July 23

Exit and entrance ramps closed at 205 Northbound: on/after Wednesday, July 17 and again on/after Wednesday, July 24

Exit and entrance ramps closed at 205 Southbound: on/after Thursday, July 18 and again on/after Thursday, July 25

Exit and entrance ramps closed at 201 Southbound: on/after Friday, July 19 and again on/after Friday, July 26

These closures are part of the resurfacing and roadway patching work being done overnight between mile marker 200 (near U.S. 24) and 217 (between State Road 14 and State Road 114). The first set of ramp closure dates is to resurface the right lane of I-65, which will close access to the ramps. The second set of dates will be to resurface the ramps themselves. The ramps will be closed one evening per each scheduled event.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and to follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.