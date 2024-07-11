The City of Michigan City will be hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross in the EOC at City Hall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this coming Monday, July 15.

If you’re able to participate, click the link below and schedule your donation.

“BONUS: If we donate at least 22 pints of blood, a $100 gift card will be raffled off to one lucky donor!! I mean, who couldn’t use an extra hundred bucks?!,” the City said on Facebook.

Link to Register: www.redcrossblood.org

Sponsor Code: challmc OR zip code 46360

The address here at City Hall is 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360; and the EOC is on the lower level.