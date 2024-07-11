INDOT has given an update to work happening on I-65 between State Road 2 and State Road 10. Crews are strengthening and widening the shoulders ahead of three bridge replacement projects in the area.

Currently, the northbound and southbound lanes are shifted to the right while widening of the median inside shoulders is completed. During overnight work operations, the left lane is closed from approximately 8pm to 6am. This will be ongoing through late July.

Once this pre-construction work is complete, replacement of the bridges on the northbound side will begin. Southbound traffic will remain in the current configuration, and northbound will be split with one lane as a counterflow lane on the southbound side and one lane remaining on the northbound side (the location of the lane on the northbound side will shift during different phases of construction).

Work on the northbound side will be ongoing through early November. Traffic will go back to its normal configuration over winter, and then the traffic configurations will flip to complete the bridges on the southbound side starting in the spring.